NewsTalk WANI Launches “Operation Restaurant Rescue”

The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting most every business, but the restaurant industry has been hit especially hard as they have been forced to close their doors for dine-in customers.

In an effort to help the community support our local eating establishments and their employees, NewsTalk WANI has launched Operation Restaurant Rescue. Not only are we promoting local restaurants on the air, but there is a comprehensive listing of those offering take-out, curbside and delivery services on the NewsTalk WANI website.

Please support these local businesses – the owners, management and employees – as often as you are able. During these uncertain times it is imperative that we all be good neighbors and support each other.

HERE CLICKTO VISIT OPERATION RESTAURANT RESCUE

If you own, are employed by or know of a restaurant not listed but is offering curbside, pick-up or delivery services, please let us know by e-mailing us at mpappas@aunetwork.com or use the form on the Operation Restaurant Rescue page. Also, please let us know if you see any errors that need to be corrected.