OCS to continue Free Student Meals

The Opelika City Schools will continue to serve FREE Student Meals to all students 18 and under Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Carver Primary School and Opelika High School.  Opelika Learning Center, 214 Jeter Avenue, has been added as an additional site on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11-12:30.  The distribution at OLC will take place in the bus loop off of the Easy Street entrance.  
Reminder:  Meals are for all students 18 years old and younger regardless of where they attend school.  All meals are grab and go. 

