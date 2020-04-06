OCS to continue Free Student Meals

The Opelika City Schools will continue to serve FREE Student Meals to all students 18 and under Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Carver Primary School and Opelika High School. Opelika Learning Center, 214 Jeter Avenue, has been added as an additional site on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11-12:30. The distribution at OLC will take place in the bus loop off of the Easy Street entrance.

Reminder: Meals are for all students 18 years old and younger regardless of where they attend school. All meals are grab and go.