Ogletree Road culvert replacement begins Aug. 3

AUBURN, Ala.- The Ogletree Road Replacement Project will begin on Monday, Aug. 3. The project includes demolishing aging culverts and installing a new double-barrel, cast-in-place culvert on Ogletree Road. The project will last approximately six months.

During the project, Ogletree Road will close to through traffic at Moores Mill Creek near Oak Knoll Circle. Detour signs will be in place, and a map is available below. Motorists should be careful in the area and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

This project is funded in part by a $250,000 grant the City received through the State’s Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program. The City thanks the public for their patience as we work to replace and upgrade the reliability of this critical infrastructure.