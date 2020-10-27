Opelika Chamber Hosting Self-Defense Class

Hopefully, you will never be attacked, but if you are, what do you do? The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Self-Defense class on November 5 from 4 –5 p.m. at the Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.

Led by Sergeant Pam Revels of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, attendees will have the opportunity to network and learn some of the basic moves and skills of self-defense.

Sgt. Revels has conducted the Rape-Aggression-Defense (RAD) course for over 14 years and has customized a hybrid class using elements taught in the RAD sessions, along with general personal safety practices that are important in everyday life. She has been recognized on numerous occasions as among the leaders in instructing personal safety courses for our community.

“The Sports Series that the Women’s Business Council has started is quickly growing to be our most popular series of events. We’ve spent time shooting, playing golf & pickleball, and now, we’re going to learn how to protect ourselves,” said Ali Rauch, President & CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. “At the Opelika Chamber, our vision involves supporting economic growth while sustaining a better quality of life for our community members. This session helps us achieve that, as we are equipping our members to stay safe & smart while traveling, to be more aware of their surroundings, and to grow more confident in their abilities should the need every arise. We hope to have a full class, ready to learn!”

Following the class, please join us for networking and cocktails from 5 – 6 p.m. at Ampersand in Downtown Opelika. Attendees are encouraged to dress in athletic wear for this event. The ticket price of $20 includes one drink ticket at the social. Space is limited due to supplies. Please register at www.opelikachamber.com by November 4th at 12 p.m.