Opelika City Schools: Free Student Meals begin Monday, March 23

The Opelika City Schools are committed to ensuring that students are fed a nutritious meal while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Carver Primary School and Opelika High School will be serving meals Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23. The meals will be provided for free to anyone 18 years old or younger regardless of which school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order to receive the meal.

Please note that the schools will be set up for pick up service only. No meals will be consumed on site. Meals at Carver will be distributed in the back of the school and meals at OHS will be distributed under the front canopy. Directional signs are posted at each location.