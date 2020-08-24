Opelika Election Day Information

OPELIKA, Ala. – City of Opelika Mayor and City Council election results will be released at City Hall on August 25. You will be able to hear the results live on NewsTalk WANI at 7:00 p.m. and coverage will last around two hours. Coverage will include breaking news as numbers are reported as well as conversations with winning candidates and future leaders of the City of Opelika.

Candidates who make the runoff for their respective races will also be asked to join the broadcast.

VOTING LOCATIONS (Polls open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.):

Ward 1: Voting will take place at Covington Recreation Center, 213 Carver Avenue. Although Covington is under construction, the contractor will move equipment creating a safe place for citizens to park and vote.

Ward II: Opelika Learning Center, 214 Jeter Street

Ward III: Opelika Community Center, 1102 Denson Drive

Ward IV: EAMC – Educational Center, 2027 Pepperell PKWY

Ward V: Opelika SportsPlex, 1001 Andrews Road

As always, tune to NewsTalk WANI 98.7 FM and 1400 AM for your local election coverage.