OPELIKA ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES TO REOPEN RECYCLING CENTERS

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika will reopen the Jeter Avenue Recycling Center on Monday, June 1, 2020 and the 8th Avenue Recycling Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Operational days and hours will remain the same:

Jeter Avenue – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

8th Avenue – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

These centers are available to the public free of charge.

For your convenience, Opelika offers curbside pickup for $10 a month. New curbside customers will receive the first two months free. Many recycling programs have experienced increased contamination in recent weeks.

Please follow our guidelines and RECYCLE RIGHT OPELIKA. The City of Opelika would like to thank you for your patience during this shutdown. We know many of our residents have stored their recycling during this time. We are excited to be able to reopen and provide this service again to our citizens.