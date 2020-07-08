OPELIKA POWER SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO HELP NEIGHBORS THROUGH OPELIKA SHARE PROGRAM

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services would like to remind the public of the Opelika Share program. This program is a way for neighbors to help neighbors keep their lights on in times of need. The program benefits qualified Opelika residents with their power bills. Residents are screened through United Way of Lee County. To qualify, a person must be 55 years or older, or be 100% disabled and must be an Opelika Power Services customer. A person can receive one-time assistance for heating per year or cooling per year and cannot receive more than $100 per season. During the pandemic, many residents have experienced illness and job loss. With temperatures rising, we know we will have more residents that will need a helping hand to pay their power bill. 100% of donations go directly to helping local qualified residents in need. There are several ways to give to Opelika Share:

· Check the box on your paper power bill

· Call 334-705-5170

· Visit Opelika Power Services at 600 Fox Run Parkway

· On Smarthub Web, visit Opelika Share under Billing and Payments.

· On Smarthub Mobile, visit Opelika Share under the Bill and Pay Menu You can choose to round your power bill up to the nearest dollar, give a one-time donation, or give a monthly donation of your choice. For more information, call Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5170.