Opelika Runoff Coverage Will Be Tuesday Night on NewsTalk WANI

Three of the races for the City of Opelika have already been decided, but the voters of wards one, three, and five get to cast their ballots once again on Tuesday, October 5th in the runoff elections. The polls will be open for voters from 7 AM until 7 PM.

As soon as the polls close, NewsTalk WANI will have election coverage beginning at 7:00 PM. Tune in for up-to-the-minute results on air at 98.7 FM, online at newstalkwani.com, the NewsTalk WANI app, or on the Facebook Live stream. You can watch the live stream coverage on either our Facebook page or right here on NewsTalkWANI.com.