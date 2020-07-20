Opelika to Host National Revitalization Experts for 3 Days

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika Main Street is partnering with Main Street Alabama to host a resource team of nationally-recognized downtown consultants and experts July 21-23.

The team will help provide strategic planning and recommendations for the future growth of downtown Opelika.

“Downtown Opelika is growing rapidly,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “This resource team is a way for us to have a comprehensive long term strategy to ensure that downtown continues the great momentum we’ve seen in recent years.”

As part of their visit, the team will be touring the downtown area, conducting a series of focus groups with members of the community, hosting a public mapping/visioning session to discuss future growth recommendations and conducting a public presentation of their preliminary recommendations for downtown.

The experts will focus on all four points of the Main Street revitalization strategy: Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Vitality.

This team is organized with the assistance of Main Street Alabama, which serves as the coordinating agency for all accredited Main Street programs in Alabama.