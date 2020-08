Opelika citizens will vote on their leadership for the next four years today and NewsTalk WANI will report the results to you tonight beginning at 7 pm.

Join Zac Blackerby and Lindsey Crosby for up-to-the-minute results, analysis, interviews with candidates and commentary on what the outcome means for Opelika and Lee County.

NewsTalk WANI’s Coverage of the 2020 Opelika Municipal Election is presented by:

The Orthopedic Clinic

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory

Troy Bank and Trust

Hand and Associates Law Firm

Stone Martin Builders

Autosport Bodyworks

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones