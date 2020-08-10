Portion of downtown Auburn sidewalk closing begining Aug. 11

Auburn, Ala. August 7, 2020 – A portion of the brick sidewalk at 101 N. College St. across from Toomer’s Corner will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 11, through the end of the week for necessary repairs.

For safety, the site will be closed to pedestrians while under construction, but there will be space set aside for pedestrians to get around the site and access the intersection. The repairs will include demolition and reconstruction of about 875 square feet of the brick pavers on the northwest corner of the North College Street and West Magnolia Avenue intersection.

The work will also require the closure of a couple of parking spaces on West Magnolia Avenue and North College Street near the brick pavers.