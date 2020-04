AUBURN, Ala.- Traffic delays are expected near 508 Cary Drive on Friday, April 10, while a contractor installs sewer service for a private home under construction. Work is expected to take place from 8-10 a.m., and the northbound lane could be impacted during this time.

The contractor will have flaggers in place to maintain both lanes of traffic. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.