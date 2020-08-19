Rogers Statement on GAO Report on the Succession Order for DHS Secretary

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), House Homeland Security Committee ranking member, released the statement below following the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) report about the eligibility of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) leadership and the repeated attempts by Democrats to use the erroneous report to invalidate the work of the Department:

“The majority is clinging to an erroneous memo from GAO attorneys to question the legitimacy and service of Acting Secretaries McAleenan and Wolf, and using that memo to repeatedly attack the work of the Department under the Trump Administration. Democrats have been in the majority for 20 months and have failed to put forth an actual authorization bill for the Department of Homeland Security. If Democrats want change at DHS, then they should pass legislation to make change rather than sending angry letters and accusing devoted national security professionals of ‘hit jobs.’”