Rogers Statement on President Trump’s Executive Orders Addressing the Threats Posed by ByteDance and Tencent

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), House Homeland Security Committee ranking member, today released the following statement applauding President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Orders addressing the threats posed by the Chinese companies ByteDance and Tencent.

“I applaud President Trump’s order to curtail the spread of Chinese Communist Party-backed tech firms ByteDance and Tencent,” Rogers said. “These and other technology companies have displayed clear signs of manipulation in favor of the CCP’s non-stop propaganda agenda. Businesses should be on notice: There is no such thing as a pure business partnership with the CCP or its corporate proxies. These corporate connections can and will be bent to benefit China’s global ambitions. Firms that value continued access to American markets should think twice about their relationship with the CCP.”