Rush Limbaugh Welcomes President Donald Trump For Largest Virtual Rally in Radio History

Rush Limbaugh will welcome President Donald Trump to the program tomorrow, October 9, to host the largest virtual rally in radio history. Listeners will also have the chance to submit their questions to the President! President Trump will be guest hosting all three hours of the program from 11:00-2:00 PM CT- it certainly will not be a show that you want to miss so be sure to tune in.

Limbaugh announced that the Commander-in-Chief would be guest hosting the Friday show during Thursday’s show,

“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history. Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special. And I am really looking forward to it.”

Limbaugh continued to explain how listeners can get involved on the special show, “Now, later today, folks, we’re gonna be posting more details on the Rush Limbaugh website and on the Rush Limbaugh Facebook page. So keep a sharp eye out there. And you know what? There’s gonna be a special inbox set up for you to send your questions for President Trump. So be thinking of things you’d like to ask him today, and then get ready for the largest virtual rally in radio history tomorrow.”

You can listen to the largest virtual rally in radio history on Friday beginning at 11:00 on NewsTalk WANI. Be sure to listen on air at 98.7 FM, online at newstalkwani.com , on the NewsTalk WANI app, or on your Alexa smart device.