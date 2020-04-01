Sanitary sewer work on West Glenn Avenue set for April 2

AUBURN, Ala.- A section of the westbound lane of West Glenn Avenue will be closed during work to repair a failing sanitary sewer lateral on Thursday, April 2. Work will take place near 712 W. Glenn Ave. and is expected to last about 10 hours. Depending on the extent of the repair work, final work to repair the roadway surface is expected to take place on Friday morning, April 3.

Traffic signs will be in place, and flaggers will direct traffic around the work. The City of Auburn apologizes for any inconvenience as work takes place to protect public health and maintain a high level of service to Auburn customers. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution in the area as workers will be present.