SiO2 Materials Science to hold job fair July 30

AUBURN, Ala.- SiO2 Material Science and the City of Auburn’s Economic Development team are partnering to hold a job fair on Thursday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries at 1500 Pumphrey Ave.

SiO2 has recently experienced record growth as the company has increased its production of innovative products for the medical industry, including the production of vials to support the COVID-19 vaccine effort. The company is primarily looking for production operators, production technicians and production supervisors.

Applicants are required to bring resumes for interviews. All attendees should wear masks for the event. Those with questions can contact Workforce Development Director Amy Brabham at abrabham@auburnalabama.org or visit sio2ms.com/contactus/join-our-team.