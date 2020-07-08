Support Local Retailers this Sales Tax Holiday

OPELIKA, Ala. (7/8/2020)- Opelika Main Street is encouraging residents to shop local and support downtown merchants during the 2020 Alabama ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday.

The holiday will extend from Friday July 17- Sunday July 19. Items that are tax free include clothing $100 or less, computers $750 or less, school supplies $50 or less and books $30 or less (textbooks $50 or less).

Many downtown Opelika stores will be open during the weekend, providing opportunities for residents to support local businesses.

“During the sales tax holiday take the opportunity to visit downtown Opelika merchants,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “By shopping local, you help to support your neighbors and friends while ensuring that dollars stay in our community.”

For more information about the sales tax holiday visit the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website at: revenue.alabama.gov.