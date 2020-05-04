Temporary lane closures on Drake, Brookwood and McKinley during tree removal on May 4

AUBURN, Ala.- Temporary lane closures are expected on May 4 while trees are removed near 206 E. Drake Ave., 500 Brookwood Drive and on McKinley Avenue near the Auburn Public Library. All of the trees to be removed are high-risk trees that pose a threat to public safety or property. They were identified during the Public Works Department’s annual tree risk assessment.

Work is expected to finish by the end of the day. Motorists should expect some delays in these areas and are advised to exercise caution.