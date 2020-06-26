THE CITY OF OPELIKA CONGRATULATES OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT’S LT. TONY AMERSON ON HIS EDUCATIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika congratulates Lt. Tony Amerson of the Opelika Police Department for recently completing his master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Faulkner University. Lt. Amerson utilized the educational assistance program offered through the City of Opelika. Lt. Amerson states, “The financial support from the City of Opelika has been outstanding and something to brag about to family, friends, coworkers. If it were not for the police administration, city administration and my coworkers, my personal and my professional goals would not have been met at such a high standard, again from the bottom of my heart: THANK YOU!” Lt. Amerson maintained a 4.0 GPA while attending school and working full time. He plans to proudly walk across the stage at graduation in a few months. Everyone at the city and the police department are extremely proud of Lt. Amerson for his accomplishments in his personal and professional lives. He is an inspiration to his family, friends and co-workers.