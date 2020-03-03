WANI Super Tuesday Live Updates

Follow along with our local coverage of Super Tuesday live on NewsTalk WANI.

Refresh this page for updates.

9:45 p.m.

Doug Cannon wins Lee County District 1. 1,278 votes for Doug Cannon and 1,097 for Butch Brock.

9:36 p.m.

Biden wins Minnesota.

9:34 p.m.

Sanders wins Utah.

9:32 p.m.

8 out of 9 boxes are in and Doug Cannon is at 53.8% while Butch Brock is at 46.2%

9:22 p.m.

Jeff Sessions has taken the lead in the GOP Senate race with 34.9%. Tommy Tuberville is at 34.2% and Bradley Byrne is at 20%.

9:17 p.m.

7 out of 9 boxes are in and Doug Cannon is at 54% while Butch Brock is at 46%.

9:07 p.m.

With 5 boxes in, Doug Cannon is at 55% and Butch Brock is at 45%.

9:05 p.m.

Biden wins Arkansas.

9:04 p.m.

72.69% vote no for Amendment 1.

9:00 p.m.

Biden wins Oklahoma.

8:58 p.m.

GOP U.S. Senate nomination update: with 14% of statewide precincts reporting, Tommy Tuberville has 36% of the votes, Jeff Sessions has 32%, Bradley Byrne has 21% and Roy Moore has 8%.

8:53 p.m.

Sanders wins Colorado.

8:52 p.m.

Doug Cannon is at 56% and Butch Brock is at 44% after three ballot boxes.

8:44 p.m.

Doug Cannon and Butch Brock are neck-and-neck in the Lee County Commission District 1 race.

8:34 p.m.

Biden wins Tennessee.

7:59 p.m.

More early results has Amendment 1 failing. There’s still a long way to go and larger cities are typically the last to report.

7:50 p.m.

Early results have Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions neck-and-neck for GOP U.S. Senate nomination. Runoff is likely.

7:40 p.m.

The Alabama GOP has just called the presidential primary for Donald Trump.

7:35 p.m.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones Statement on Alabama Senate Primary:

“Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common,” said U.S. Senator Doug Jones. “That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.”

7:23 p.m.

Butch Brock just said on air he expects results in a few minutes.

7:08 p.m.

Official win for Biden in Alabama.

6:55 p.m.

Bloomberg picks up his first win in American Samoa.

6:45 p.m.

Biden has won North Carolina and Virginia and Sanders has won Vermont.