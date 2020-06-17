Water outage, lane closures on Drake Avenue planned for June 18

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Water Works Board will install a new main line valve on Drake Avenue near the intersection of Sanders Street on Thursday, June 18. Work is expected to take place from 7:30-10:30 a.m. The westbound lane of Drake Avenue will be closed during this time, and some homes in the area will be without water. Affected customers will receive a hang tag on their door notifying them of the work.

Traffic control personnel will be in place to help motorists navigate the work zone. Once water service is restored, lines will be flushed to remove any discolored water and air from the system. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays. The City of Auburn appreciates the public’s patience as work is conducted to improve service in the area.