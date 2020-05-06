Water Works Board applications available through May 25

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn City Council is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Water Works Board of the City of Auburn. The term will begin on June 22, 2020, and end on June 21, 2026. There is one incumbent who is eligible for reappointment.

The Water Works Board acquires, constructs, operates, maintains, improves and extends the City’s water treatment plants and distribution systems. The board consists of five members who serve six-year terms. Members must be qualified electors and own property in the City of Auburn. No more than three members may be officers of the City, and none may be members of the City Council.

The board meets the first Thursday after the third Tuesday of the each month at 4 p.m. at the Bailey-Alexander Complex, 1501 W. Samford Ave.

Those interested in serving are invited to apply online using the link at auburnalabama.org/boards. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 25. The City Council will make an appointment at its June 2, 2020, meeting.